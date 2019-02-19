Okanagan ski resort officials displeased with Family Day roll-out

From one peak of the Okanagan to the other, resort officials have raised concerns

If one thing was made abundantly clear this Family Day weekend, the provincial government’s decision to align B.C.’s holiday with the rest of the province is not well-loved by those running ski resorts.

From one peak of the Okanagan to the other, resort officials have raised concerns about the way it was going to roll out and they felt validated Tuesday once the powder had settled.

“I haven’t done my comparison from this BC Family Day to previous ones, but I know it was incredibly busy this weekend,” said James Shalman, general manager, of Apex Resort.

READ ALSO: FRESH POWDER SCHOOL

Apex, the resort closest to Penticton, did a 50 per cent ticket sale for the Monday of the holiday to allow more people to ski affordably, but Shalman isn’t sure they’d go that route again.

The traffic was already too intense.

Over at Silver Star, near Vernon, the sentiment was the same. They also went ahead with a 50 per cent discount on the holiday Monday in an effort to “support family day,” and Chantelle Deacon said the resort ran at capacity this weekend. The old Family Day weekend, however, was less stellar.

READ ALSO: BIG WHITE LOOKS TO TOP 2018

“Before we had two holiday weekends, B.C.’s holiday weekend and Alberta’s Family Day and President’s Day,” Deacon said. “Having everything in one weekend … it doesn’t make up for the loss (on the other weekend.)”

Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice-president of Big White Ski Resort, said it was damaging to more than just resorts.

More than half of Big White accomodation was booked by Americans and the rest by out-of-province visitors, not giving the residents of B.C. a chance to stay at the resort for their long-weekend.

“All they did was move B.C. to a day that is busier than New Year’s Eve or Christmas on the mountain,” said Ballingall.

READ ALSO: EYEING UP RESORT HOMES

“People are used to doing this on Family Day long-weekend, now it’s moved for the first time. On top of that, the biggest problem this year is people from B.C., who started (calling) in late November, December and January to book, we couldn’t accommodate them. There’s no room.”

Ballingall said before the weekend was over they knew the resort lost between $700,000 to $800,000 from the holiday being moved.

“The big deal is that it worked really well when the days were separated from a resort perspective,” said Ballingall. “People were able to travel within province and enjoy a non-stressful Family Day long-weekend.”

B.C. Premier John Horgan called the decision the right thing to do for businesses, small and large, and for families who may be spread out across the country.

“This gives families an opportunity to schedule and spend more time with loved ones from other provinces,” Horgan said.

Tourism Kelowna supported B.C. Family Day staying on the second Monday of February as it created economic benefits for local tourism businesses.

“The staggered holidays gave tourism businesses an additional opportunity to increase visitation and generate revenue,” said a representative of the organization.

“As a result of this change, Kelowna and local tourism businesses will now compete with other destinations for visitors during this weekend.

“We will factor this change into future destination marketing plans to increase overnight visitation to Kelowna and area.”

The push to have the dates changed was influenced by several fronts. The finance industry complained about Family Day occurring when the Toronto Stock Exchange was open, then working the following Monday when the market is closed. As well, federal employees in B.C. don’t get the day off.

The United B.C. Family Day petition initially launched in 2015 boasted 20,000 signatures as of last year, and was publicly supported by Green Party leader Andrew Weaver. The switch also had the support of the Union of B.C. Municipalities.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fundraiser started for Kelowna foreign aid worker trapped in Haiti
Next story
‘Our entire municipality is heartbroken’: Seven children die in Halifax house fire

Just Posted

Kelowna Yacht Club announces new board members

The Kelowna Yacht Club enters its 74th year

Lake Country council looks to enforce pool construction

Council agreed to give the first three readings to a new building permit

Okanagan business offers text to apply feature

Home Depot looking to fill 109 positions in Kelowna, Kamloops, Westbank and Vernon

Alleged Kelowna pimp pleads guilty to several charges

Rypiak will be sentenced in April.

Vehicle flips into ditch in West Kelowna

Highway 97 in West Kelowna is reduced to one lane northbound

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

Highway one will be closed tomorrow for avalanche control near Golden

The closure is expected to last for two hours

B.C. Seniors Advocate questions labour shortage in care homes

Are there really no workers, or are care aide wages too low?

Crash near Walmart intersection in Salmon Arm slows Highway 1 traffic

Crews respond to what appeared to be two-vehicle crash

B.C. business groups worry about looming economic decline in wake of NDP budget

The party’s second government budget focused on plenty of spending, business advocates say

Remembering Nirvana on Cobain’s 52 birthday

Nirvana played one show in Victoria on March 8, 1991 at the Forge

Missing Surrey snowshoer caught in avalanche found dead on Vancouver mountain

North Shore Rescue resumed its search today after efforts were temporarily halted Tuesday due to snowstorm

Man injured in police shooting near Nelson has died: B.C. police watchdog

The death follows an incident in Bonnington on Feb. 13

Kamloops police make arrests in kidnapping and murder cases

A drug war is taking place in Kamloops causing an increase in violent crime

Most Read