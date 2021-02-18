Okanagan skaters urged to stay off ice

Warmer weather is putting outdoor enthusiasts at risk.

Those thinking about venturing out onto frozen lakes are urged to reconsider as the mercury has risen.

“Ice that was strong yesterday can be at the breaking point today,” the District of Lake Country warns residents. “The changing weather conditions make the ice on lakes and ponds unpredictable. Don’t put yourself or the firefighters assisting with emergency response and ice rescue at risk.”

The Family Day long weekend saw hundreds of people out on Wood, Duck (a.k.a. Ellison), Kalamalka, Okanagan and Swan lakes in the North Okanagan.

But the temperature is warming, with Vernon forecast to hit highs of 4, 5 and 6 Celsius for the week, according to Environment Canada.

READ MORE: Ice skaters flock to North Okanagan lakes, one falls through

READ MORE: Skaters warned Salmon Arm Bay ice may not hold their weight

@LC_Calendar

newsroom@lakecountrynews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Outdoors and Recreation