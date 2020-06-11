Okanagan Skaha School District searching for new secretary-treasurer

Board expects hiring process to be completed by end of July

The Okanagan Skaha School District is proceeding with the selection process for a secretary-treasurer.

The school board has established a recruitment and selection process to identify a candidate whose skills and experience are the best match to the school district’s needs.

Educational consultant Anne Cooper has been hired to support the school board. She provided support in the recent search for a superintendent.

Cooper is a former superintendent from School District No. 19 (Revelstoke) and will provide advice from her extensive experience in school district leadership, board governance, finance and school district facilities.

Joan Axford will assist her and will provide advice on the technical and other skills required for the role.

Consultations with stakeholders will begin as soon as possible to assist in developing a candidate profile.

Once the candidate profile has been completed, the recruitment process will begin.

The selection plan includes opportunities for employee groups and other partners to engage with the candidates.

The school board is hoping to have the successful candidate announced before the end of July, with a start date as soon as possible in the upcoming school year.

School board chair James Palanio said the secretary-treasurer is a critical position in the school district’s leadership team and the school board appreciates the support of our community and advisors in this hiring process.

