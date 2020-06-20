Okanagan-Similkameen district warns of high lake levels

Emergency Operations Centre advises residents to take steps to protect their properties

As lake levels rise, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen’s Emergency Operations Centre has advised residents to take steps to protect their properties.

Okanagan Lake has exceeded full pool and more rainfall could impact shorelines, beaches and docks.

“Property owners should be aware of active weather changes including wind and rain events that could initiate a further rise in lake levels,” the district said in a Friday, June 19 announcement.

Properties affected by flooding in 2018 located adjacent to Okanagan Lake, Skaha Lake and Vaseux Lake are advised to take the following measures.

Secure motorized and non-motorized watercraft

Remove any furniture near shorelines that could be impacted

Secure docks with sandbags or water barrels to prevent damage from waves

Monitor septic fields close to waterways

Riverbanks are subject to rapid erosion, especially when water levels and flows are high

For your safety, please exercise extreme caution around fast-moving water and riverbanks

Those operating motorized watercraft are reminded to reduce speed near docks, beaches and critical infrastructure to prevent erosion.

Brendan Shykora

