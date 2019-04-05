Okanagan-Shuswap weekend weather update

Get the movies and the popcorn ready because it may be a wet weekend

Mountain top view of Kelowna, Taken By: Laryn Gilmour

Prepare yourself for a weekend indoors because rainy weather is in the forecast for the Okanagan Valley.

In the Okanagan, expect showers and temperatures highs between 10 to 12 C.

In the Shuswap, the rain is expected to stay throughout the weekend with highs in the low teens.

In the Similkameen, showers are anticipated with some clouds in the forecast on Sunday evening.

Here’s your full weekend weather update:

READ MORE: West Kelowna residents bask in Thursday’s sun

@LarynGilmour

laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.