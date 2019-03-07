Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Warmer temperatures are rolling in to the valley

Environment Canada is forecasting something you are all going to enjoy for Sunday

It’s not exactly balmy but temperatures are getting decidedly more spring-like in the Okanagan.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton the snow will end some time this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries will roll in.

In Kelowna conditions will become cloudy this morning with 30 per cent chance of flurries later this afternoon. The temperature will rise to 3 C.

In Salmon Arm it’s expected to be mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high temperature of 3 C.

In Vernon it will be cloudy this morning with 30 per cent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Vernon also has a high of 3 C projected.

In even better Vernon news, the dust warning has been lifted.

More information on current air quality can be found online.

Tonight: The nighttime low around the valley expected to average around – 6 C.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? A little. But Sunday is set to be the sunny stunner around the Okanagan. Get ready to bask in Vitamin D.

On the roads:. There are no snowfall warnings in effect for mountain highways.

Fun fact:

The Okanagan is home to a number of interesting creatures, a couple of which are totally fictional. Top of mind is the Ogopogo, but head over to the Shuwswap and there’s a creature called Shuswaggi worth talking about.

The Shuswaggi has been described in various ways, ranging from a large, furry mammal resembling a bear to a lengthy, grey-black aquatic creature similar to a giant eel. Stories of Shuswaggi do share a common theme, however, revolving around boaters encountering an unknown creature.

To read more about this beast, follow this link. Tell us what you think and if you know of any other amazing legends we should explore.

Weekend shows:

Also if you have a hankering for some live music, check out what Sydney’s saying is big this weekend.

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan College Enactus teams going to nationals
Next story
Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

Just Posted

Wife reflects on husband’s death with dignified party: ‘There’s no roadmap’

“Everything about Dan’s death was a reflection of who he was here.”

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Warmer temperatures are rolling in to the valley

Environment Canada is forecasting something you are all going to enjoy for Sunday

Kelowna man profiled in Netflix series Losers turns out to be a curling winner

The Netflix show Losers features Pat Ryan and how he changed the game of curling

Too early to tell if flood or drought year ahead for Okanagan

Not even the Okanagan Basin Water Board staff know if it’ll be a flood or drought year

Rockets prepare for weekend double-header against Kamloops

It’s the final two times the teams will play this season

Fashion Fridays: 2019 spring trends

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canada sees second straight monthly employment surge with 55,900 net new jobs

Canada’s February surge followed an even bigger gain of 66,800 positions in January

Annie Lennox pushes for global feminism on International Women’s Day

‘Feminism — we must use this word because it means empowerment,’ says Lennox

Column: Vaccinations protect everyone

Faye Arcand weighs in on anti-vaxxers

McDavid, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2 for 4th straight win

Vancouver has lost 4 of last 5 games

Renowned Canadian poet and novelist Patrick Lane dead at 79

Literary community responds to news of his passing

Silkscarf Winery awarded at Asian competition

Summerland winery’s 2016 Cabernet Savuignon receives gold at Hong Kong-CWSA International Wine Awards

B.C. offers to work with U.S. states on daylight saving time

Washington, Oregon, California considering ending time shift

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

Most Read