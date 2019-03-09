File Photo

Okanagan-Shuswap weather update: bright and brisk

Not a lot of snow forecasted for the next week, spring coming early?

It should be a bright and brisk few days for the Okanagan Valley, with above 0 double digits forecasted for the first time in almost all of 2019 coming within the next week.

Today’s forecast from Environment Canada:

Penticton: The sun will be around Saturday, but will be accompanied by mostly clouds until Sunday, where it’s expected to clear up and be mainly sunny. Colder temperatures around -6 C still expected at night, with snow forecasted for a bit of a return the night of March 11 going into the next morning. Saturday’s high: 4 C.

Kelowna: A mix of sun and clouds Saturday, with more sun than cloud scheduled for Sunday. Keep warm clothing close by, as it’s still expected to drop real low when the sun goes down; it will be staying around -6 C to -7 C at night throughout the weekend. A 40 per cent chance of a return of the snow is forecasted for late March 11 to early March 12. Saturday’s high: 4 C.

In Salmon Arm: Clouds will be around most of the weekend, as with the week, but Sunday will be mainly sunny. The same snow fall expected in Kelowna and Penticton is scheduled to hit Salmon Arm around the same time March 11, but with the additional chance of more rain. Saturday’s high: 4 C.

In Vernon: Vernon will be mostly in the same boat as the rest of the Valley, with mainly clouds coming until Sunday, and dipping down to -6 C at night. Saturday’s high: 4 C.

READ MORE: Sunny skies in the forecast this weekend

Roads: No snowfall warnings or alerts as of 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Highway 97 is clear of accidents or poor conditions. Some slippery sections reported on the Okanagan Connector just past the Pennask Summit. The Coquihalla looking mainly clear with a slipper section reported just before the summit.

Fun Fact: With a temperature of 10 C forecasted in Kelowna, and much of the Valley as well, it will be the first time the thermometer has hit double digits above 0 C since Dec. 20, 2018.

Most Read