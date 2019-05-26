The South Okanagan will see some unsettled weather while the rest of the region enjoys a warm and sunny day. (Maxpixels Photo)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Thunderstorm possible for South Okanagan

The rest of the region will enjoy a sunny day.

Sunday will be setting the tone for a warm and sunny week across most of the Okanagan and Shuswap.

A sunny day with the little cloud cover is expected across most of the region, but the weather will be a little more unsettled in the South Okanagan. The forecast for Penticton calls for a cloudy day, bringing with it a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon; a high of 21 C is expected.

The Environment Canada forecast for Salmon Arm is calling for blue skies and sun with the temperature peaking at 24 C.

A daytime high of 22 C is being forecast for Vernon and no cloud cover is expected.

The temperature in Kelowna is expected to reach 22 C with a mix of sun and cloud in the sky.

In Revelstoke, the temperature is expected to reach 24 C with fog patches burning off in the morning.

