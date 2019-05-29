Sunny skies expected throughout the Okanagan for the next few days. Photo: Pixabay

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: The sun is here; high of 31 C

Environment Canada forecasts sun and heat Wednesday

The sun is back for another hot day in most of the Okanagan on Wednesday.

After Tuesday’s high of 30 C, the heat is back and could reach as high as 31 C in some parts of the Okanagan, while the return of thunderstorms are expected in other parts.

In Penticton: Sun and clouds through the morning, and a risk of thunderstorms returning in the late afternoon. Thirty per cent chance of showers through the day and high of 30 C.

In Kelowna: Mainly sun throughout the day, with bits of clouds. High of 31 C. Storms potentially returning starting Thursday.

In Vernon: Mostly sun projected throughout Wednesday. High of 31 C. Storms potentially return Thursday.

In Salmon Arm: Bits of clouds but mostly sun Wednesday. High of 30 C. Storms potentially return Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, the hottest day recorded in May in the Okanagan was 33 C. Parts of the Okanagan are expected to reach as high as 31 C.

Fact of the day: On May 29 1999, the space shuttle Discovery completes the first docking with the International Space Station.

