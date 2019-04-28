View of Okanagan Lake and Terrace Mountain from Turtle Mountain trail. (Photo Submitted by Claude Rioux)

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Sunday feels like Spring

Residents can expect three bright days before cloud cover returns.

Okanagan and Shuswap residents should get out and enjoy the sun while it lasts.

After stormy weather on Saturday which led to unseasonable snow in some areas, morning fog is clearing to reveal moderate temperatures and a sunny day across the region.

Cloud cover in the Shuswap is clearing as the morning progresses and Environment Canada is calling for temperatures peaking at 13C.

It will be a mainly sunny day in both Vernon and Kelowna with a high of 13C expected in both communities.

The region’s hot spot will be Penticton with a high of 14C.

The warm and sunny weather is expected to continue through Tuesday before cloud cover rolls in on Wednesday, bringing with it a significant chance of showers which will last into next weekend.

