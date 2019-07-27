Mostly sun forecasted for Saturday, rain and clouds a possibility. Photo: Pixabay

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun expected, rain and clouds a possibility

Environment Canada forecasts a 40 per cent chance of rain in the Okanagan Saturday

Saturday will be the one forecasted day this weekend with a chance of a little rain.

Environment Canada forecasts highs of 27 C across the Okanagan to start the weekend, but with risks of light showers and thunderstorms continuing from last week.

In Penticton: Sun and clouds with a thirty per cent chance of showers through the start of the weekend and a high of 27 C.

In Kelowna: A high of 25 C on Saturday with mostly forecasts of sun, with 40 per cent chance of showers throughout the day. Risk of thunderstorm before clearing this evening.

In Vernon: A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 25 C. Forty per cent chance of showers and risk of thunderstorm later in the day.

In Salmon Arm: A mix of sun, clouds and rain Saturday. Sixty per cent chances of showers through the day before clearing up this evening and a high of 25 C. Risk of thunderstorms continuing through the day.

View this post on Instagram

📷 @marcusvoloshin_photography // #kelownaviews

A post shared by Daily View Kelowna (@dailyviewkelowna) on

Fact of the day: Lake Okanagan is approximately 135km long with a surface area of 361km squared. Its maximum width is 6.4 km and its maximum depth is 242 metres.

Video of the day:

Tag Capital News with pictures throughout the week on social media, or use #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.
Next story
Okanagan Connector rest stop ‘piled high with you-know-what’

Just Posted

Kelowna Falcons continue hot streak with first series sweep of season

Kelowna bested the Yakima Valley Pippins 2-0 Friday night

Lake Country’s first pot shop locally focused

Local owners, staff and product highlights best Okanagan has to offer

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun expected, rain and clouds a possibility

Environment Canada forecasts a 40 per cent chance of rain in the Okanagan Saturday

Family of murdered Kelowna teen fought for funeral funding

Ministry wouldn’t pay for stab victim’s funeral until family went public, father says

Lake Country home sells at auction for $6.38-million

The luxury home is located on 1.1-acres of lakefront property

Okanagan summer camp teaches kids how to program robots

EdgeMakers STEM camp showcased their robot presentations Friday

Five survivors confirmed in float plane crash north of Port Hardy

Seair Seaplanes has confirmed that one of its float planes was in a ‘serious accident’ that left four dead

Letter: Speak out over childcare shortage

To the editor: I am writing to you in regard to the… Continue reading

COLUMN: Reflecting on George Ryga’s legacy

Canadian playwright would have turned 87 this month

Pickleball tournament in Penticton supports cardiology department

Tournament held July 27 Penticton Seniors Centre on South Main

B.C. ticket wins $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw

None of the six Maxmillions prizes were claimed

RCMP getting air support from military in hunt for B.C. homicide suspects

The two Port Alberni men are charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck

Police watchdog deployed after woman goes into medical distress in Vernon jail cell

Woman found in medical distress while being held in RCMP cells

UPDATE: Richter Mountain fire doubles in size

10 Cawston homes on evacuation alert due to Richter Mountain wildfire

Most Read