Little Mountain trails. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and rain throughout the day

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

The week is starting with some seriously moody weather, so dress accordingly.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton it will be mainly sunny and there will be a high temperature of 13 C.

In Kelowna there will be a mix of sun and cloud 30 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 12 C.

In Salmon Arm it will be mainly cloudy and there will be a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. The high temperature will be 12 C.

In Vernon there will be a mix of sun and cloud, a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high temperature of 12 C.

Tonight: The average temperature around the valley is 0 C, so don’t get over excited and plant those spring flowers just yet.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? Sometimes? Rain is in the forecast, too.

On the roads and mountains:. There are no highway alerts in effect.

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.K. proposes banning social media ‘likes’ for children
Next story
Blame it on the rain: Will there be an Okanagan drought this summer?

Just Posted

UPDATE: Salmon Arm dad killed, man in custody after church shooting

Gordon Parmenter was one of two men shot at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ on Sunday, April 14.

Lake Country family fundraises for Cops for Kids after receiving help for premature baby

The Wiebe family needed help, they got it, and now they’re giving back

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and rain throughout the day

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

Accused Lake Country wife killer back in court

“We’re all just devastated by what happened.”

Money seized from crime operations directed at Kelowna program

The Kelowna program is called STOP— Stop Taking it out on your Partner

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

B.C. MP Mark Warawa hospitalized with possible cancer, online message says

Message posted asks for prayers for Langley-Aldergrove MP

UPDATE: Family confirms man killed in shooting at Salmon Arm church

Gordon Parmenter was the victim of what his family believes was a targeted attack

Revelstoke Grizzlies win Cyclone Taylor Cup

They beat the Victoria Cougars for the provincial title

VIDEO: Campaign to provide a last, dream vacation for terminally ill B.C. boy

Eight-year-old asked for a cruise on the ‘Disney Boat’

Okanagan theft victim thanks community for kindness

Vernon woman had purse and cell phone stolen from locked vehicle after window smashed in

Small pallet fire behind downtown Okanagan businesses extinguished

Happened just before noon in Vernon

Masters: Tiger caps comeback with 15th major title

First for Woods since 2008 U.S. Open

Most Read