The weather is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud across the Okanagan-Shuswap region. (File Photo)

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Sun and clouds today, rain on the way

A daytime high temperature of 14 C is forecast regionwide

Original Story:

A mix of sun and cloud can be expected in the Okanagan and Shuswap for the last day of March.

Across the region there will be a chance of showers which will persist into the evening.

The daytime high temperature is expected to be similar across the region; Environment Canada forecasts it at 14 C.

Temperatures will remain in the double digits until Wednesday when storm clouds are expected to bring rain to the region.

