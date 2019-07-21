Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Summer sun for Sunday

The forecast for the week ahead shows some rain but plenty of sun and warm tempertures.

Sunshine and temperatures in the high 20s will make today a perfect chance to get out on the lake. (File Photo)

Summer weather is in full swing across the Okanagan and Shuswap on Sunday July 21.

Salmon Arm residents can expect a clear day and highs reaching 29C. The UV index will reach nine or very high so sunscreen and shade will be good choices for those heading out to enjoy the warmth.

Environment Canada’s forecast for the Vernon area is similar, with warm temperatures and moderate winds from the north calming in the evening.

Kelowna will also enjoy a high of 29C and clear skies all day and into the evening.

Penticton is expected to be the Okanagan hot spot reaching 31C today.

According to environment Canada’s forecast scattered cloud will enter skies across the Okanagan on Monday followed by an overcast and rainy Tuesday and then a return to sunshine later in the week.

