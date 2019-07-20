Sun and chances of rain forecasted for Saturday. Photo: Pixabay

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Showers to start weekend, sun returning soon

Environment Canada forecasts rain on Saturday and the heat returning next week

It seems the Okanagan may have just one more day of rain and overcast weather before the sun is expected to return.

Environment Canada forecasts a wet start to the weekend before both the sun and heat return at the start of next week. Through the Okanagan, showers and highs of up to 27 C are expected Saturday.

In Penticton: High of 27 C on Saturday. Showers expected through the morning before clearing up tonight.

In Kelowna: Light showers expected through the day with a high of 24 C. Expected to clear in the evening with a clear skies leading into a bright and hot Sunday.

In Vernon: Forecasts of a few showers through the day. High of 24 C and clearing up later tonight to lead to a sunny, clear skies Sunday.

In Salmon Arm: A mix of sun, clouds and rain Saturday. Sixty per cent chances of showers through the day before clearing up this evening. High of 25 C.

Fact of the day: Alexander the Great would have celebrated his 2,375th birthday sometime this July.

