Sunny skies with a few clouds expected throughout Saturday. (File photo)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and heat continue Saturday

Environment Canada forecasts highs of 30 C throughout the Okanagan Saturday

The sunny and hot weather continues as the weekend gets started in the Okanagan.

Highs of 30 C are expected in most parts of the Okanagan on Saturday with a few clouds forecasted. Rain and more clouds are expected on Sunday.

In Penticton: Sunny skies with a few clouds stretched out is expected Saturday. High of 30 C.

In Kelowna: High of 30 C throughout Saturday. A few clouds before clear skies in the evening.

In Vernon: Continued sun and heat Saturday with a high of 30 C. A few clouds expected throughout the day before the evening brings clear skies.

In Salmon Arm: High of 29 C. Mainly sunny with a few clouds throughout the start of the weekend.

View this post on Instagram

📷 @sawatzky.pam // #kelownaviews

A post shared by Daily View Kelowna (@dailyviewkelowna) on

Fact of the day: In 1991, movie star Keanu Reeves began playing bass guitar for the grunge band Dogstar. They once opened for Bon Jovi in 1995.

Video of the day:

Tag Capital News with pictures throughout the week on social media, or use #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria man wins record-breaking Human Rights Tribunal case

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Saturday rain, Sunday sun

Environment Canada forecasts rain and possible storms to start the weekend

Kelowna RCMP hope for Christmas miracle in June

The pair of wallets were found inside the mall sometime around the 2018 holiday season

Road closures in Kelowna for indigenous event

Leon Avenue from Pandosy Street to Ellis Street will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Coffee lovers delight: new Starbucks proposed for Kelowna

Restaurant would offer patio space and drive-thru services on Highway 97

McCurdy Road supportive housing could break ground this summer

New homes to serve homeless, youth of Kelowna

VIDEO: 5 of the best fathers in film

From Finding Nemo to Taken, here are some great on-screen dads

Victoria man wins record-breaking Human Rights Tribunal case

After 14 years Chris Hughes won a case after facing discrimination for depression

Toronto Raptors and their diverse team celebrated worldwide

Team is made up of players from the U.S., Canada, Cameroon, the Republic of Congo, and Spain

Shuswap church will resume services at site of fatal shooting

Churchgoers to return to Salmon Church of Christ on June 16, two months after killing

Okanagan fighter a welterweight champ

Unity fighter in Vancouver against Hugh Gleeson, the top-rated welterweight in Canada in amateur MMA

B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Four cities will soon be able to report theft under $5,000, lost of stolen items to police online

Okanagan hockey player ready for Brick Invitational

Ollie Reid will play for Team BC at world’s most prestigious tournament for 10-year-olds in Edmonton

Lightning overnight sparks small fires in Shuswap

Kamloops Fire Centre investigating, describes them as spot-sized

‘If I can help, I’m going to’: Two B.C. orphan moose calves rescued

The calves Clover and Chocolate are going to a sanctuary near Golden, B.C.

Most Read