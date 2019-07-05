Severe thunderstorm watch issued across Okanagan Valley. (File photo)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, thunderstorms expected

Severe thunderstrom watch has been issued across the Okanagan Valley

Severe thunderstorm watch is in effect across the Okanagan Valley today.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers this morning. Showers with a few thunderstorms beginning near noon. Risk of a severe thunderstorm this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. High 22 C.

Tonight: Showers with thunderstorms. Risk of a severe thunderstorm this evening. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Low 13 C.

Vernon: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers this morning. Showers with a few thunderstorms beginning near noon. Risk of a severe thunderstorm this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. High 22 C.

Tonight: Showers with thunderstorms. Risk of a severe thunderstorm this evening. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Low 13 C.

Penticton: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Risk of a severe thunderstorm this afternoon. High 23 C.

Tonight: Showers with thunderstorms. Risk of a severe thunderstorm this evening. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Low 16 C.

Salmon Arm: Showers becoming mixed with a few thunderstorms this afternoon. Risk of hail late this afternoon. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. High 20 C.

Tonight: Showers with thunderstorms. Risk of hail this evening. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Low 14 C.

Due to severe thunderstorm watch alert, a highway alert has also been issued for Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass. Drive safely.

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of showers again tomorrow across the Okanagan.

Most Read