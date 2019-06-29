Rain and sun forecasted for Saturday. Photo: Pixabay Rain and sun forecasted for Thursday. Photo: Pixabay

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mix of sun, clouds and rain

Environment Canada forecasts mixes of sun and cloud to start Canada Day weekend

Canada Day long weekend has begun, and the weather forecasted to start the weekend is a mix of sun, clouds and rain. Saturday has a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the day, before Sunday and Monday turn into clear and sunny days.

In Penticton: Mix of sun, clouds and rain Saturday. High of 25 C and 30 per cent chance of showers through the day and night.

In Kelowna: High of 23 C with sun and cloud projected through the day. Thirty per cent chance of showers all day with things clearing up tonight.

In Vernon: Thirty per cent chance of ran through the day and night. High of 22 C with mixes of sun and cloud throughout the day.

In Salmon Arm: High of 20 C with mixes of sun and clouds throughout the day. Thirty per cent chance of rain during the day and night.

View this post on Instagram

📷 @sergei.turner // #kelownaviews

A post shared by Daily View Kelowna (@dailyviewkelowna) on

Fact of the day: On July 1, Canada will share its birthday with Princess Diana, Missy Elliot and Dan Aykroyd.

Video of the day:

Tag Capital News with pictures throughout the week on social media, or use #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Okanagan leaders faced with A-word

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mix of sun, clouds and rain

Environment Canada forecasts mixes of sun and cloud to start Canada Day weekend

Young Kelowna residents would need to save for 13 years on average to make down payment on mortgage, study finds

Metro Vancover and Toronto ranked the highest, taking 29 and 21 years of saving respectively.

Kelowna Women’s Shelter and UBCO team up to study brain injuries in women abused by partners

UBC Okanagan receive $1M grant to extend groundbreaking research

WEATHER UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect across the Okanagan

Environment Canada says, “when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Triathlon to cause road, parking, boat launch closures in Kelowna

The Apple Triathlon will take place from Friday, July 5 until Sunday, July 7

Lamborghinis roll up at to Okanagan resort

Click to see VIDEO/PHOTOS of these classy cars

Bail set at $275,000 for woman accused in death of B.C. teen

Inderdeep Kaur Deo one of five people charged in connection with 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi

North Okanagan leaders faced with A-word

Amalgamation question posed at Greater Vernon Chamber event

Sat-on-cat on the mend after surgery in Kamloops

Charlie had hip surgery after someone sat on him

Canadian icon and hero Terry Fox died 38 years ago today

Historica Canada’s Heritage Minute dedicated to Terry Fox shows his journey of cancer awareness

Okanagan’s first legal cannabis store opens

Spiritleaf’s first Okanagan store opening Canada Day

Wildsight blames province for damaged forests over the past 20 years

They say poor forest management practices are responsible

Okanagan physiotherapist accused of sexual assault facing new charges

Stephen Witvoet is now accused of assaulting 14 people between 2009 and 2016

New features of B.C.’s campsite reservation system to launch this winter

Ministry of Environment says fees won’t increase

Most Read