Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mix of sun, clouds and rain

Canada Day long weekend has begun, and the weather forecasted to start the weekend is a mix of sun, clouds and rain. Saturday has a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the day, before Sunday and Monday turn into clear and sunny days.
In Penticton: Mix of sun, clouds and rain Saturday. High of 25 C and 30 per cent chance of showers through the day and night.
In Kelowna: High of 23 C with sun and cloud projected through the day. Thirty per cent chance of showers all day with things clearing up tonight.
In Vernon: Thirty per cent chance of ran through the day and night. High of 22 C with mixes of sun and cloud throughout the day.
In Salmon Arm: High of 20 C with mixes of sun and clouds throughout the day. Thirty per cent chance of rain during the day and night.
