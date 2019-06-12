Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Rain expected tomorrow; sun expected for the rest of the week across the Okanagan

The weather is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud across the Okanagan-Shuswap region. (File Photo)

Expect a mix of sun and cloud across the Okanagan today. Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud; risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 31 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 15 C.

Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 15 C.

Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 32 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 16 C.

Salmon Arm: A mix of sun and cloud. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 29 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 14 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of showers tomorrow; calling for sun the rest of the week across the Okanagan.

