Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Environment Canada is predicting a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon across the Okanagan

Expect some sun and some clouds today.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 26 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 14 C.

Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 26 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 14 C.

Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud, 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of thunderstorms. High 28 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of thunderstorms. Low 15 C.

Salmon Arm: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 26 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 15 C.

There is a chance of showers across the Okanagan tomorrow.

VIDEO: Okanagan Valley weekday weather update

Remember to tag us on social media with the hashtag #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton or #yoursalmonarm.

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Gusty winds and scattered clouds

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Lake Country council looks to future of foreshore
Next story
Boy’s best friend gets help from South Okanagan community

Just Posted

Parking price hike could free up spots in downtown Kelowna

By-the-hour parking in evenings aimed to boost vehicle turnover in popular spots

Truck fire knocked down on Highway 97

The blaze has been knocked down by fire crews

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Environment Canada is predicting a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon across the Okanagan

More showings of controversial movie Unplanned scheduled in West Kelowna

One of the additional shows sold out in three minutes at the Landmark Xtreme

Private viewing for Elijah-lain Beauregard to be held in Penticton

Afterwards, there will be a celebration of life next to the Okanagan Lake,

West Kelowna vet saves turtle from hook

Dr. Moshe Oz removed fish hook lodged in the turtle’s throat

Nine kittens and cats rescued after being locked in bins in northern B.C.: SPCA

SPCA says cats were starving, and matted with feces and urine

Guess Who has started a band in the Shuswap? Legendary guitarist Donnie McDougall

Band to play pair of shows in Sicamous area before setting out on tour

10th year for South Okanagan Cherry Pit Contest

The event is a fun-filled way to celebrate the local harvest

ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

Crash history, driver risk prompt more reporting requirements

High-speed rail link would run from Vancouver to Seattle in under 1 hour: study

Annual ridership is projected to exceed three million

B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Last known case of human rabies in B.C. was 16 years ago

U.S. tug firm to be sentenced for 2016 spill in B.C. First Nation’s territory

The Nathan E. Stewart spilled 110,000 litres of diesel and heavy oils in October 2016

Asylum figures show overall slower rate of irregular crossings into Canada

Between January and June 2019, a total of 6,707 asylum seekers crossed irregularly into Canada

Most Read