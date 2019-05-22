Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud today. (Stock photo)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and cloud

Rain is expected tomorrow

Environment Canada is calling for some sun everywhere throughout the Okanagan.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low 10 C.

Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 10 C.

Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 11 C.

Salmon Arm: Sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 25 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Low 11 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of showers tomorrow.

Video of the Day: Marriage proposal on the big screen at Enderby drive-in

Be sure to tag us in all your social media posts with #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, #yoursalmonarm.

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy

Related: Fewer floods but busy fire season forecast for Okanagan

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Okanagan woman hopes to bring attention to high number of medical errors in Canada
Next story
Big White firefighters rescue frozen dog from ice

Just Posted

Registration is open for the Okanagan’s largest outdoor cycling class

The 13th annual YMCA of Okanagan Cycle for Strong Kids event will take place on May 26

VegFest drops Okanagan Ice Pops as sponsor

Controversy stirs over a bacon-chocolate flavoured popsicle

Semi-annual Trunk Sale returns Saturday

Regional District Waste Reduction Office hosts semi-annual Trunk Sale

Kelowna company wins contract for LNG Canada project in Kitimat

SK Form & Finish will work with equivalent of 4,000 fully loaded concrete trucks

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce commends council on tough decision

Kelowna city councillors decided to leave short-term rental bylaw as is, for now

Kelowna toddler suffers cracked skull after fall from balcony

Neighbour who found the two-year-old boy said he has a bump the size of a golf ball on his head

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Black bear spotted near Salmon Arm elementary school

The bear was sighted at around 4 p.m. after school was out

Multiple black bear sightings in residential area near Okanagan elementary

Pictures of the bear have been posted on the Armstrong Community Forum frequently

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

Baby boom seniors putting pressure on B.C. long-term care: report

B.C. leads Canada in growth of dementia, dependence on care

Pipeline protester chimes in on Justin Trudeau’s B.C. fundraising speech

The government purchased the Trans Mountain pipeline and expansion project for $4.5 billion

UPDATED: B.C. man says he’ll take People’s Party lawsuit as far as he can

Federal judge shut down Satinder Dhillon’s ‘nonsensical’ motion to bar use of PPC name in byelection

RCMP investigating after woman pushed off cliff at Vancouver Island lake

Woman injured after 40-foot fall into water

Most Read