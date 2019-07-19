Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and cloud, chance of showers

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny weekend across the Okanagan

It’s a mixed bag for weather across the Okanagan today.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. High 21 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 10 C.

Vernon: A few showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. High 21 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 10 C.

Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud, 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. High 25 C.

Tonight: Clear. Low 9 C.

Salmon Arm: A few showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. High 21 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 9 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny weekend across the Okanagan.

