Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mainly sunny, afternoon clouds

Today’s forecast from Environment Canada:

It’s another true summer’s day in the Okanagan with temperatures around the same as yesterday. However it looks like we might be getting rain sooner than we thought: Environment Canada is predicting showers sometime tomorrow.

In Kelowna: Sunny and clear to start day, with a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. The high is 31 degrees with high to very high UV and 92 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies and a low of 14 C.

In Vernon: It’ll be mainly sunny today, with high temperature and high UV. Expect 30 C, with 75 per cent humidity.

Tonight: A few clouds throughout the night. Low 14 C.

In Penticton: Sunny this morning with a mix of sun and cloud coming in around noon. The high is 32 degrees, UV will be very high, and humidity is at 70 per cent.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with a low of 16 degrees.

In Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny throughout the day with high to very high UV, 27 degrees and 92 per cent humidity.

Tonight: A few clouds and a low of 12 degrees.

If hot weather isn’t your thing, at least there’s no potential for a tropical cyclone in B.C., which is more than can be said for parts of Eastern Canada.

Satellite-radar image illustrates nicely how the #front from the massive Hudson Bay Low is both providing rain AND tapping into moisture from #Erin which is still well south into the ocean & on its way north, giving the Maritimes quite a rainy day. #Wind picks up this evening. pic.twitter.com/AjjF731Ubo — Chris Murphy TWN (@MurphTWN) August 29, 2019

