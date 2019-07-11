(Courtesy photo | Jerry Reinwand)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mainly sunny

Environment Canada is predicting mainly sunny weather going into the weekend

It’s expected to be mainly sunny today across the Okanagan.

Today’s weather courtesy of Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Clouds clearing early this morning. High 28 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14 C.

Vernon: Mainly sunny. High 27 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14 C.

Penticton: Clouds clearing early this morning. High 28 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 16 C.

Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny. High 27 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14 C.

Environment Canada is calling for more sun heading into the weekend.

Video of the day: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

Related: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

