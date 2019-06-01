Okanagan-Shuswap weather: haze and heat continue

Environment Canada forecasts hazy skies and highs of 31 C Saturday

Sunny and hazy skies expected throughout the Okanagan for the weekend. Photo: Pixabay

The weekend in the Okanagan is off to a hot and hazy start.

Environment Canada forecasts haze and heat for Saturday and continuing forecasts throughout the end of the weekend and start of next week. Highs of 31 C in parts of the Okanagan. Few clouds expected during the evening and similar temperatures continuing until the middle of next week

Weather in the Okanagan this weekend be like 😎🌞😎 pic.twitter.com/VBuKNBtc3k — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) June 1, 2019

In Penticton: Hazy and hot forecasts through the day, with mostly sun and a few clouds. High of 31 C.

In Kelowna: High of 31 with heavy sun and hazy, with a few clouds forecasted through the afternoon leading into the evening.

In Vernon: Sunny skies expected through the day. High of 31 C. Hazy conditions continuing through the weekend.

In Salmon Arm: High of 31 C. Hazy forecasts through the day. Clouds popping up in the late afternoon leading into the evening.

Fact of the day: A group of cats is called a clowder, a male cat is called a tom, a female cat is called a molly or queen while young cats are called kittens.

Video of the day:

Tag Capital News with pictures throughout the week on social media, or use #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.