Sunny and hazy skies expected throughout the Okanagan for the weekend. Photo: Pixabay

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: haze and heat continue

Environment Canada forecasts hazy skies and highs of 31 C Saturday

The weekend in the Okanagan is off to a hot and hazy start.

Environment Canada forecasts haze and heat for Saturday and continuing forecasts throughout the end of the weekend and start of next week. Highs of 31 C in parts of the Okanagan. Few clouds expected during the evening and similar temperatures continuing until the middle of next week

In Penticton: Hazy and hot forecasts through the day, with mostly sun and a few clouds. High of 31 C.

In Kelowna: High of 31 with heavy sun and hazy, with a few clouds forecasted through the afternoon leading into the evening.

In Vernon: Sunny skies expected through the day. High of 31 C. Hazy conditions continuing through the weekend.

In Salmon Arm: High of 31 C. Hazy forecasts through the day. Clouds popping up in the late afternoon leading into the evening.

