Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Gloomy weather has rolled into the valley

Gloomy weather is going to set in this morning and hold on through Thursday, according to meteorologists. So, dust off your happy lamp and get ready for the grey.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton it’s going to be cloudy. There will be a few showers beginning early this morning and snow at 1,600 metres elevation. The high temperature will be 13 C.

In Kelowna there will be showers beginning this morning and ending this afternoon. Then there’s a 30 per cent chance of showers later this afternoon and snow is expected in higher elevations. The high will be 12 C.

In Salmon Arm it’s going to be cloudy and there’s a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. The high temperature will be 12 C.

In Vernon it’s going to be cloudy and showers will begin this morning and end this afternoon. There’s a 30 per cent chance of showers later this afternoon and snow will fall at 1,600 metres elevation.

In better Vernon news, the dust advisory has been lifted.

It was a B-E-A-utiful day in #WestKelowna on Thursday. Are residents ready for summer? What are their plans? Tell us @KelownaCapNews

I caught up with some folk enjoying the day… pic.twitter.com/evGUjcAiOY — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) April 5, 2019

Tonight: The average temperature around the valley is 3 C, and more rain should arrive. .

Will the sun come out tomorrow? It will return briefly with days of rain in tow.

On the roads and mountains:. There are no highway alerts in effect.

