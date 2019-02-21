Okanagan Shuswap weather: Glimpses of sun expected on another wintry day

The sun will be peeking out from behind the clouds for the next few days

photo: Landon Hemmes

Throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap, conditions are continuing along in a wintry way, though there’s good news around the corner. Start your countdown. There’s only one month left until the first day of spring.

Better yet, there’s only one week left until the coldest February on record is over.

Environment Canada is calling for snow flurries and sub zero temperatures across the board today.

First thing’s first, today’s forecast:

In Penticton there will be cloud and sun and some flurries. It is also expected to be a bit warmer with temperatures reaching a high of 1 C.

In Kelowna there will be periods of light snow ending near late morning then a mix of sun and cloud. A wind chill will bring temperatures to – 10 Ci n the morning.

In Salmon Arm the high will be -1 C and the wind chill will lower it to – 8 C.

In Vernon there’s a 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/hour. The high temperature will be -1 C.

Tonight: The nighttime low around the valley expected to be -8 C and some areas will be getting another dusting of snow.

Friday to Monday: Expect a bit of everything this week with temperatures averaging about -1 C. The weekend offers your best shot at getting a little Vitamin D with sun in the forecast right until Monday.

On the roads: There are no highway alerts in effect however Highway 97 remains closed in both directions from a rock slide two kilometers north of Summerland, however hope is in sight.

Officials with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure expect the highway will be open to traffic by the end of next week if there are no further weather challenges or slide movement.

The Callan Road detour remains open.

If you’re one of those who are travelling over the William R Bennett bridge, here’s some insight into that traffic. Use this quick and easy link to access the bridge cam.

Fun fact: There wasn’t an app for that? In an effort to provide more accurate details about the forecast to people across the country, Environment Canada has released a new app. Titled Weather CAN, Environment Canada will provide information directly from the source.

Need something to daydream about? We have some great snapshots of life around the valley.

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna.

View this post on Instagram

📷 @davidvassiliev // #kelownaviews

A post shared by Daily View Kelowna (@dailyviewkelowna) on

View this post on Instagram

10/10 doggo 🥇

A post shared by BAXTER & DUKE (@baxter.and.duke) on

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Measles epidemic in Madagascar kills more than 900, says WHO
Next story
‘A little baloney’ in PM’s claim about solicitor-client privilege on SNC-Lavalin

Just Posted

Car crash causes traffic delays along Highway 97

An accident has been reported on Highway 97 and Leatherhead Road

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Lake Country staff work to mitigate wildfire risk in Okanagan Centre

Staff have been removing forest fuels and some trees

A mother’s warning: Man follows Peachland teen to her home from Kelowna

The teen’s mother is warning others about the incident

Ice rescue reported at Ellison Lake a false alarm

Emergency crews are responding

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Bursaries available for trades students at Okanagan College

“With this bursary, we want women to know that there is a place for you in this industry and a place for you to excel.”

B.C. Speaker Darryl Plecas resumes battle with suspended staff

Committee meets at B.C. legislature to consider new allegations

Northern B.C. train derailment due to broken axle could happen again: TSB

CN coal train derailment caused by broken axle can happen again without a different way to inspect

5 Events to check out at local ski hills

Check out this new column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Okanagan hopes $111M in B.C. wildfire cash will extinguish fires this summer

Unknown yet how much of funding targeted for the Okanagan

Alberta’s oil-by-rail plan a worry for Shuswap mayor

High volume of train traffic already an environmental/public safety concern

Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

Weak layer of snow on Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland could trigger an avalanche

Former homeless man hopes to inspire change for others

Dean Schaffler was one of the more recognizable men living on the street in Kelowna

Most Read