Okanagan Shuswap weather: Get ready to load up on Vitamin D

The sun will be out today. It’s still cold, but sunny.

Throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap, get ready to go outside because there should be plenty of Vitamin D today.

First thing’s first, today’s forecast:

In Penticton the high temperature will be -2 C with a windchill -17 C.

In Kelowna the forecast is for sun. The temperature will rise to -3C and there wil be a wind chill of -21 C.

In Salmon Arm the forecast is for sun. The temperature will rise to -3C and there wil be a wind chill of -19C.

In Vernon the forecast is for sun. The temperature will rise to —3C and there wil be a wind chill of -21 C.

Tonight: The nighttime low around the valley expected to average around -9 C.

Wednesday: Flurries. They’re expected across the board tomorrow, but conditions are relatively mild for winter before then.

On the roads: There are no highway alerts in effect however Highway 97 remains closed in both directions from a rock slide two kilometers north of Summerland, however hope is in sight.

Officials with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure expect the highway will be open to traffic by the end of this week if there are no further weather challenges or slide movement.

The Callan Road detour remains open.

If you’re one of those who are travelling over the William R Bennett bridge, here’s some insight into that traffic. Use this quick and easy link to access the bridge cam.

