Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Get outside, it’s going to get warm today

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

The forecast is still offering a hodgepodge of sun and rain, but it’s also getting warm. Today’s high temperatures are definitely spring-like.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton clouds will be clearing this morning and the high temperature is expected to be 17 C, although it will be higher as you head south. Osoyoos is expected to reach 20 C.

In Kelowna cloud will be clearing this morning and the high temperature will be around 18 C.

In Salmon Arm clouds will be clearing this morning and the high temperature is expected to be 16 C.

In Vernon clouds will be clearing this morning and the high temperature will be 18 C.

Tonight: The average temperature around the valley is 6 C.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? Despite Environment Canada’s less than cheery forecasts, the sun keeps shining.

On the roads and mountains:. There are no highway alerts in effect.

Have a great day and share your weather photos with us by tagging us on social media with #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Inflation rises 1.9% on higher prices for fresh vegetables, mortgage costs
Next story
U.S. man accused of throwing iguana in restaurant: police

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Get outside, it’s going to get warm today

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

Notice on title dismissed for Lake Country hardware store

Staff recommended a notice on title recommendation for Ace Hardware be dismissed

Ice Breaker tournament returns to Lake Country

It’s the 15th annual tournament

Come early: Kelowna viking-themed pub hosting ‘Game of Thrones’ viewings

Munnin’s Post shows the popular HBO hit Sunday nights.

The Proud Sons bring unique blend of country rock to Kelowna

The Proud Sons will open for The Tea Party May 7

Fire at North Okanagan high school

Student alleged to have started blaze in wetland behind Clarence Fulton

Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

$1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

France has set a one-year deadline to get the work done

Prince George on verge of first BC Hockey League title

Spruce Kings defeat Vernon Vipers 4-3 n OT; lead Fred Page Cup championship 3-0

B.C. piano teacher facing 15 sex charges dies

Dmytro Kubyshkin, 68, died ahead of trial where he faced allegations from multiple former students

Orange peeled: Jason Kenney’s UCP defeats NDP with majority in Alberta

Kenney jumped out front in early returns Tuesday, while Rachel Notley’s NDP held strong in Edmonton

Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

Most Read