Kelowna loses the sun for the weekend. Photo: Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Friday last day before rain and clouds return

Environement Canada forcasts a sunny Friday, but darker weekend days

The Okanagan has had a pretty good run of sun the past few days. Unfortunately, nothing gold can stay, and the springtime showers are on their way back.

After one more clear day of sun Friday through the afternoon, Environment Canada forecasts clouds and rain through the weekend, with no guarantee they’ll let up next week.

In Penticton: A forecast for a mix of sun and cloud, with more than likely chances of more clouds at night with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Highs of 15 C through the day, before the sun disappears.

In Kelowna: More sun and fewer clouds for Friday through the day with a high of 15 C. Only a 30 per cent chance of showers at night, but more guarantees for a forecast of clouds.

In Vernon: Similar odds for rain Friday evening, but sun and few clouds and a forecasted high of 15 C. Weekend looks just as likely for clouds and light chances of showers.

* A dust advisory continues for Vernon, and the North Okanagan. Updates here. *

In Salmon Arm: Similar to Kelowna, Friday bears the last of the sun for now. A 30 per cent chance of rain starting Friday night and heading into the weekend with forecasts of rain and clouds. High throughout the day is set for 14 C.

Fun fact of the day: Buffy the Vampire Slayer was the first T.V. show to use the word “Google” as a verb.

Word of the day: Palimpsest: a parchment or the like from which writing has been partially or completely erased to make room for another text.

Video of the day:

Story of the day: Okanagan woman gets 14 days in jail for crash that sent motorcycle rider to hospital for months

Tag us with beautiful pictures throughout the week on social media, or use #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna Firefighters to host memorial golf tournament
Next story
Thief takes magnet honouring fallen veteran in Lake Country

Just Posted

Thief takes magnet honouring fallen veteran in Lake Country

The magnet was stolen from a vehicle in the district

Season wraps for Kelowna Rockets

The Rockets came close to a playoff berth, but were bounced out by Kamloops in tiebreaker

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Friday last day before rain and clouds return

Environement Canada forcasts a sunny Friday, but darker weekend days

West Kelowna Firefighters to host memorial golf tournament

The 1st annual Troy Russell Memorial honors the late firefighter

It’s almost time to wine tour again in Kelowna

Lots of great places to visit according to Tourism Kelowna

Okanagan Music Rundown: From The Colour Tongues to Colin James, this week will be filled with great music

Put these great live shows on your radar

Avoid Highway 3 between Hedley and Keremeos: Heavy traffic delays due to accident

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident this morning.

Renowned piano player to headline Peach Festival

Ben Waters, performing at Penticton Peach Festival, has hit the stage with The Rolling Stones

Foodie Friday: crocodile pizza at Bad Tattoo

Take a trip down under and try the Penticton brewery’s newest creation

Permit rejected to bring two cheetahs to B.C.

Earl Pfeifer owns two cheetahs, one of which escaped in December 2015

Real-life tsunami threat in Port Alberni prompts evacuation updates

UBC study says some people didn’t recognize the emergency signal

Care providers call for B.C. seniors’ watchdog to step down

The association also asks the province to conduct an audit and review of the mandate of her office

Update: Highway 3 near Keremeos open to alternating traffic

Details scarce about collision that has closed Highway 3 west of Keremeos

Okanagan librarian delves into trio of titles

Book Talk: Dark Matter, Lincoln’s Dreams and The Jealous Kind

Most Read