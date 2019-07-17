Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, rain expected

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstorms tonight across the Okanagan

Environment Canada is calling for another wet day in the Okanagan. (Unsplash image - Gabriele Diwald)

Make sure you remember your umbrella today.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning early this morning and ending near noon then 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 22 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening then partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 12 C.

Vernon: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning early this morning and ending near noon then 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. High 22 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms. Low 12 C.

Penticton: Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this morning and ending near noon then 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 25 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Low 12 C.

Salmon Arm: Cloudy. A few showers beginning early this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 21 C.

Tonight: Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 12 C.

