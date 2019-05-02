Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy but warm, chance of rain

Be sure to tag us in your weather photos on social media with #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, or #yoursalmonarm.

Expect some clouds today. Though there is a chance of rain, dress accordinly because the temperature reaches a high of about 20 C throughout the Okanagan.

Here’s today’s forcast according to Environment Canada:

Vernon: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. High of 18 C. Tonight will be partly cloudy, becoming clear near midnight with a low of 4 C.

Kelowna: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. High 18 C. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy, becoming clear near midnight. Low of 4 C.

Pentiction: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 20 C. Tonight is predicted to have a few clouds and a low of 5 C.

Salmon Arm: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. High for today is 17 C. Tonight, expect a few clouds and a low of plus 5.

No highway alerts are in effect.

Video of the day: High schoolers get to be college students for the day

If you’re missing the sun, don’t fret. Next week, Environment Canada is predicting higher temperature and sunny days. Summer is just around the corner.

