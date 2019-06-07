Environment Canada calls for periods of rain throughout the day. (Unsplash image - Gabriele Diwald)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy and periodic showers

A chance of showers tomorrow; sun expected Sunday

Grab an umbrella, a few periods of showers are expected throughout the day.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Cloudy. A few showers beginning this morning and risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 11 C.

Tonight: A few showers ending overnight then partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 8 C.

Vernon: Cloudy. A few showers beginning this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 11 C.

Tonight: A few showers ending overnight then partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 8 C.

Penticton: Cloudy. A few showers beginning early this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 15 C.

Tonight: A few showers ending after midnight then cloudy. Low 9 C.

Salmon Arm: Showers. Risk of a thundershower late this afternoon; amount 5 – 10 mm expected. High 15 C.

Tonight: A few showers ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 9 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of showers tomorrow in Kelowna, Vernon and Salmon Arm and a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow in Penticton. Sun is expected on Sunday throughout the Okanagan.

Video of the day: ‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Be sure to tag us in all your social media posts by using hashtags #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton or #yoursalmonarm.

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and expected rain

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
South Okanagan mom on the road to recovery following stem cell treatment
Next story
Economy added 27,700 jobs in May, unemployment rate hit record low at 5.4%

Just Posted

Okanagan Military Tattoo commemorates D-Day

The sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo takes place on July 27 and 28

Gerding: First-hand impact of D-Day fading with time

“June 6, 1944, was a crucial turning point in the Second World War.”

March to Close All Slaughterhouses in Kelowna this weekend

The demonstration takes place for the second year in a row this Saturday.

Kelowna’s Mission Creek gets $130,000 expansion

A new 600 metre paved trail and improvements should be complete by the end of July

UBC Okanagan’s top student takes reseach to new heights

Ryan Hoiland won the univeristy’s Governor General’s Gold Medal

Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Jacqueline Windh and David Gilbert to explore forgotten history of Spanish exploration

Gas prices at Lower Mainland pumps dip below $1.40 a litre

Lower prices at gas stations in the region come after record-breaking spikes

B.C. mom upset by dress code’s disproportionate targeting of girls

Mother of Grade 10 student also not happy about northwestern school district’s lack of consultation

Costco searching man’s backpack, not purses isn’t discrimination: Human Rights Tribunal

Customer claims he was discriminated against on the basis of his sex after store checked his backpack twice

‘Ms. Fire Alarm’ sought after by Okanagan RCMP

South Okanagan-Similkameen Crime Stoppers are looking for a pair of alleged thieves

Trans Mountain stake should go to Indigenous owners on route, B.C. chief says

Project Reconciliation is asking for support from Indigenous communities through B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan

Economy added 27,700 jobs in May, unemployment rate hit record low at 5.4%

Economists on average had expected the addition of 8,000 jobs for the month

South Okanagan mom on the road to recovery following stem cell treatment

Emma Alcott, 23, is home five weeks early after treatment for stage four Hodgkin lymphoma

Dumpster to diva: Kitten recovering after being tossed in trash at Victoria mall

‘Lily’ prefers to be hand-fed from bed, says Victoria Animal Control Services

Most Read