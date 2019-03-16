Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds today, warmer weather on the way

Environment Canada forecasting almost 20 C weather later next week

Though the weekend leading into St. Patrick’s Day may not be as full of rainbows as some may like, the sun may be making a lengthy appearance later next week.

Saturday’s forecast from Environment Canada:

In Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud throughout Saturday with high temperatures reaching 10 C. Clouds will stick around in the evening but the nights are beginning to warm up significantly with above 0 C temperatures starting Saturday night and continuing along the week reaching night-time highs of 4 C by next weekend. Wind speeds could pick up throughout the day.

In Kelowna: Sun and cloud leading into a bright St. Patrick’s Day, with highs of 10 C on Saturday and 11 C on Sunday. Going to stay a little colder during the evenings in Kelowna as that -1 C cold will stick around a bit longer into the start of next week. Could see some higher wind speeds throughout the afternoon.

In Vernon: A little bit of cloud Saturday before forecasts of straight sunshine and rising temperatures starting Sunday. Nigh-times will stay similar to Kelowna with the warmer temperatures coming later in the week. High of 10 C on Saturday, with the same increase of wind speeds coming through the day.

In Salmon Arm: Going to be getting warmer faster in Salmon Arm. With highs of 11 C on Saturday, the northern part of the Okanagan could be seeing temperatures of 14 C by Monday. Staying cooler at nights with mostly clear skies all through next week. Decrease in wind speeds on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram

📷 @tarrantmarie // #kelownaviews

A post shared by Daily View Kelowna (@dailyviewkelowna) on

Snow, flurries, or rain? Environment Canada has not forecasted any major falls of any sort for Saturday or for the rest of the week. But the Okanagan is always willing to surprise us.

What’s that bright light in the sky? That’s the sun! Haven’t seen a lot of it since 2018, but the sun is here to stay for the week, for now.

Road conditions? A minor rock slide 2 kilometers north of Summerland had the right lane of southbound traffic closed for monitoring at 2:50 a.m. Saturday morning. Watch for roadside workers.

No other major events on DriveBC.

The connector and Coquihalla have been reported to be clear as of 7:42 a.m. Saturday morning.

Fun word of the day: Viator: a wayfarer or traveler.

Have a great start to the weekend, share the sun with us by tagging Kelowna Capital News in your social media, or with #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country bakery compared to grandmother’s cooking
Next story
Edmonton boy found unharmed, Amber Alert cancelled

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds today, warmer weather on the way

Environment Canada forecasting almost 20 C weather later next week

Kelowna bobsledder looks to bridge financial gap

Keefer Joyce, 25, is a 2022 Olympics hopeful

Students rally in Kelowna to press for climate change action

Students from KSS, RSS, and OKM walked out of class Friday to address climate change

Lake Country bakery compared to grandmother’s cooking

Oyama Sunblush Bakery is located on Oyama Road

Former Kelowna social worker facing 4 new civil lawsuits

Robert Riley Saunders now has 10 lawsuits against him

VIDEO: B.C. logging truck had a close call minutes before it crashed

Dashcam video shows logging truck nearly lose its balance over a bridge

Letter: Mayor has no interest in growth scenario

“I can only assume council is mishandling this file….”

Letter: SNC-Lavalin case raises concerns

Kelowna readers have more concerns with the events

Letter: SNC-Lavalin affair needs full investigation

As many as 9,000 jobs could be affected if the company shuts down

Prank to produced: Remembering the daredevils who waterskied behind a B.C. ferry

A look back at SS Princess Marguerite and her adventures as a ski boat

Edmonton boy found unharmed, Amber Alert cancelled

Mother and son found in Calgary following Amber Alert

Devils rally to burn Canucks 3-2 in shootout

Vancouver held 2-0 lead early in third period

Astronaut’s visit uplifts B.C. community still reeling from wildfires

Chris Hadfield joins field-research team in Telegraph Creek

A year later, B.C. cab driver who was beaten with tire iron still can’t get support

Had teeth knocked out, left unconsious on Golden Ears Bridge

Most Read