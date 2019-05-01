Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds this morning, rain expected this afternoon

Saturday is predicted to be the next sunny day in the Okanagan.

The weather is expected to be cloudy this morning with a risk of showers this afternoon.

Here’s Wednesday’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Vernon: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers with a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 13 C. Showers are expected tonight with a low of 4 C.

Kelowna: Expect clouds today. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High of 13 C. Tonight is expected to see showers and a low of 4 C.

Salmon Arm: Wednesday is expected to be cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13 C. Tonight there is expected to be showers and a low of 5 C.

Penticton: Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 16 C throughout the day. Tonight is expected to be cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Low is 5 C.

No highway alerts are in effect.

Video of the day: Students dip their toes into the past at the Central Okanagan Heritage Fair

Related: Vernon Morning Star wins silver at B.C. awards

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
WikiLeaks’ Assange gets 50 weeks in prison for bail-jumping
Next story
South Okanagan group takes 6,500 kilometre road trip to deliver ambulance to Honduras

Just Posted

RCMP ask for key witness to come forward after woman attacked

79-year-old West Kelowna woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds this morning, rain expected this afternoon

Saturday is predicted to be the next sunny day in the Okanagan.

FireSmart family day comes to West Kelowna

Learn how to be FireSmart

UBC Okanagan study improves radiation therapy effectiveness

Accurate and precise doses of radiation is imperative

Kelowna’s Cook Road boat launch temporarily closes

The City of Kelowna is closing the launch for build-up removal

Students dip their toes into the past at the Central Okanagan Heritage Fair

65 students presented history research pieces at the Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna

Jason Kenney urges feds to scrap oil tanker ban bill on B.C. north coast

Kenney believes the bill is unconstitutional because it only affects oil coming from Alberta oilsands

South Okanagan group takes 6,500 kilometre road trip to deliver ambulance to Honduras

Four Penticton residents drove over 6,000 kilometres to deliver an ambulance to Honduras

WikiLeaks’ Assange gets 50 weeks in prison for bail-jumping

Julian Assange’s seven years in the embassy had cost British taxpayers 16 million pounds

Man sentenced in Shuswap court after years-long crime spree across 3 provinces

Unmarked police cruiser stolen in one of two crime sprees detailed in Salmon Arm court

Condemned suspected Okanagan drug house suffers fire damage

Home in Enderby suffered significant smoke and water damage in basement Tuesday

‘Besieged’ B.C. farmland needs protection from oil and gas sector: report

Agriculture Ministry released final report that makes 32 recommendations

Electric bikes OK on B.C. mountain trails

But each city can make own regulations on e-bikes.

Hergott: Future income loss from an injury

Lawyer Paul Hergott takes a look at losses from an injury

Most Read