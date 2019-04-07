The skies are overcast across the Okanagan and Shuswap. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Cloud cover creates grey Sunday morning

A chance of rain is in the forecast region-wide

Cloud cover is creating a grey Sunday morning across the Okanagan and Shuswap region.

From Salmon Arm to Penticton, high clouds are filling the sky, bringing with them a chance of rain.

The daytime high temperature is expected to reach 14 C in the Okanagan communities and 12 C in Salmon Arm.

Sunday’s clouds and showers set the tone for the rest of the coming week where there is a strong chance of rain in the forecast until Wednesday, when cloud cover is expected for the region with some rain in Salmon Arm. Daytime high temperatures and a mix of sun and cloud are expected for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Cloud cover creates grey Sunday morning

