Okanagan-Shuswap weather: air quality statement narrowed, mix of sun and cloud

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

It’s a mix of sun and cloud throughout the Okanagan today – and don’t be surprised if you see a few drops of rain.

Environment Canada’s special air quality warning has been narrowed down to the South Okanagan. Smoke from the Eagle Bluff wildfire (as with all wildfires) is unpredictable, and conditions can vary hour-by-hour.

It’s a bit of a mixed bag again weather-wise, but there’s a chance the day could turn out something like this if the rain holds out:

In Kelowna: Sun to start the early morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud. There’s a 30 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon. Your high is 27 C with 87 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies and 30 per cent chance of rain in the evening. A low of 13 C.

In Vernon: It’s a sunny and foggy start to the day. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. A mix of sun and cloud later on in the morning, and a 30 per cent chant of showers in the afternoon. A high of 27 C with 90 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of rain this evening. Low 13 C

In Penticton: Sunny in the early morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of afternoon showers. A high of 28 C with 78 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Somewhat cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rainfall in the early evening. Things should clear up later in the evening. Low 13 C.

Air quality: The special air quality warning is still in effect for Penticton.

In Salmon Arm: Sunny in the early morning with a bit of cloud cover later on, and a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. The high is 27 C with 96 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of evening showers. Low 13 C.

Wildfire Update: Smoke from the Eagle Bluff Blaze is still affecting air quality in the South Okanagan. The fire remains out of control but hasn’t grown significantly of late, and evacuation alerts in the area have been rescinded.

There are currently 40 active fires burning in B.C. according to BC Wildfire Service, and three new ones in the last two days. The year to date has seen 647 wildfires in total. 281 of those fires are believed to be lightning-induced, while 236 are thought to have been started by people.

To keep a close eye on wildfire season, take a look at BC Wildfire’s interactive map.

