Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A mix of sun and cloud, potential showers

Environment Canada predicts showers today will go away to allow for sun later in the week.

Communities across the Okanagan-Shuswap board will see showers this morning and a mix of sun and cloud for the rest of the day according to Environment Canada.

In Kelowna: Kelowna will see a high of 11 C today with a few showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers throughout the day. Snow level 1100 metres rising to 1400 metres near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. UV index 4 or moderate.

In Vernon: Showers are expected to end this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the day. A high 11 C; UV index is considered 4 or moderate.Snow level 1100 metres rising to 1400 metres near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon.

In Penticton: Penticton will see a high of 10 C with a few showers ending this morning. A mix of sun and cloud is expected for the rest of the day, with 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. Snow level 1100 metres rising to 1400 metres near noon. Wind south 20 km/h and UV index is 4 or moderate.

In Salmon Arm: With a high of 9 C, a few showers are expected to be ending this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. UV index 1 or low.

This week: The sun is expected to peak out later this week across the Okanagan with higher temperatures expected going into the weekend.

