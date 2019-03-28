Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A little rain before return of the sun

Environement Canada forcasts a 40% chance of rain Thursday, but sun for later

Environment Canada is forecasting a little rain through Thursday before the sun comes back and stays later in the week. A 40 per cent chance of showers may not dampen the spirits of everyone in the Okanagan.

In Penticton: A bigger chance of rain in Penticton with 60 per cent, but consistent expectations of sun and highs of 13 C coming on the weekend.

In Kelowna: A 40 per cent chance of showers with highs of 13 C leading up to 15 C on the weekend. Night time low shows clouds clearing and a low of 3 C.

In Vernon: Clouds hiding the sun and high of 14 C on Thursday, with a 40 per cent chance of rain.

* A dust advisory continues for Vernon, and the North Okanagan. Updates here. *

In Salmon Arm: Highs of 14 C, lows of 1 C. No forecasted chances of showers, but a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day.

