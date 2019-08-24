Forecast according to Environment Canada. (Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A foggy start to Saturday, possible thunderstorms ahead

Your weather report for Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Today’s weather from Environment Canada:

It was a foggy early morning throughout the Okanagan, but the skies look to be in good shape until at least the early afternoon. At that point you may see some showers and thunderstorms in parts of the region.

In Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud, with fog patches dissipating this morning. A high 25 C with 91 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with overcast skies coming in around midnight. There’s a 30 per cent chance of overnight rain, and a low of 12 C.

In Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud after the morning fog lifts. A thirty per cent chance of showers this afternoon with a thunderstorm risk by about 4 p.m. Your high is 24 C with 89 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with with a 60 percent chance of showers, and more risk of a thunderstorm early this evening.Low 12 C.

In Penticton: A bright and sunny start to the day with the fog lifting early, and a mix of sun and cloud throughout the afternoon. The high is 26 C in 88 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies and a low of 14 C.

In Salmon Arm: It’ll be sun and cloud all morning and into the early afternoon, with a 30 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm to follow. A high of 23 C and 93 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Cloudy wit ha 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 13 C.

Elsewhere:

Out East a tropical storm is brewing. According to The Weather Network, there’s an outside chance it could reach parts of Eastern Canada.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: Crown cross-examines B.C. father accused of killing daughters

