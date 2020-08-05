Potentially severe thundershowers are predicted for the area. (File)

Okanagan set for thunderstorms before sunny weekend

Thunderstorms are predicted to give way to a hot, sunny weekend around Kelowna

Hot weather earlier in the week could set the Okanagan up for severe thunderstorms.

Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said he’s expecting a cold front to sweep through the region, causing storms before the weekend.

“When we get hot and dry weather, that builds a lot of energy in the atmosphere, and when we get something like a cold front coming through, and we have cold air interacting with that hot, dry air, that usually is a pretty good recipe for some strong thunderstorms,” he said.

Sekhon made sure to give a friendly warning for people to seek shelter if caught in a storm.

“When thunder roars, go indoors,” he quipped.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Okanagan residents capture epic lightning show

Sekhon added he expects a sunny and dry weekend after the forecasted storms.

“Either near normal – average high for this time of year is 29 C – and Friday will be a bit cooler than that at 25 C, but as we get into Saturday and Sunday we’ll see upper 20s into 30s,” he said.

Now might be the time to enjoy the outdoors, as less friendly weather could be on the way next week.

“All of next week it looks like we’ll have either cooler or near average temperature trends, along with the potential for some unsettled weather, that means some clouds, a chance of showers, things like that next week,” Sekhon said.

READ MORE: People struck by lightning in the Okanagan share their stories

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Search and rescue team airlifts lost hiker from Vernon hillside
Next story
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen pays nearly $8 million in wages

Just Posted

Okanagan highlanders dance in support of kids, food banks

A nationwide virtual dance-a-thon will garner donations for Food Bank Canada and Kids Help Phone

Central Okanagan residents invited to give input on regional transport plan

The plan will help Central Okanagan governments work together to connect people and places across the region

Okanagan set for thunderstorms before sunny weekend

Thunderstorms are predicted to give way to a hot, sunny weekend around Kelowna

Body of 21-year-old man found in Okanagan Lake

BC Coroners Service is investigating the circumstances of the man’s death

UBC Okanagan caps digital fees per course amid COVID-19

The UBCO student senate capped fees at $65 per class for the first winter term in 2020

Airlines dispute Dr. Henry’s claim they ‘very rarely’ give accurate COVID contact tracing info

Air Canada, WestJet say they provide names and contact information

Abbotsford mom worried about her two kids in Beirut following explosion

Shelley Beyak’s children were abducted by their dad in 2018

Young Canadians, hospitality workers bear the brunt of mental anguish in 2020: report

A study by Morneau Shepell points to economic uncertainty in the pandemic as the cause for angst

Dry Lake wildfire now classified as held

Wildfire was burning out of control north of Princeton for three days

Health Canada recalling more than 50 hand sanitizers in evolving list

Organization says to stop using products listed, and to consult a health-care professional

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen pays nearly $8 million in wages

Figures included in latest Statement of Financial Information

Democracy costs Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen more than $500,000

Remuneration and expenses paid to chair, directors and alternate directors comes to $542,588

Workplace design: Are you grown up enough to work from home?

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

Kelowna RCMP discover more imitation firearms used in crimes

RCMP say the fake guns can be hard to distinguish from the real ones

Most Read