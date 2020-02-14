Okanagan seniors experience puppy love

Missionwood Retirement Resort residents had a special Valentine’s Day

Residents of a retirement home in Kelowna had a lively Friday afternoon.

Volunteer handlers and therapy dogs from UBCO’s B.A.R.K. program visited Missionwood Retirement Resort for the first time.

Building Academic Retention through K9s (B.A.R.K.) brings trained therapy dogs to university students in an effort to reduce stress, homesickness, as well as to foster interpersonal connections. The program promotes the overall social and emotional well-being of students.

But this time, they wanted to bring the smiles to another generation.

The program’s director Dr. John Tyler-Binfet said going to university is a bit like being in a retirement centre, which is why he wanted to bring the dogs to Missionwood.

“It can be a bit crowded and a bit impersonal, people comment on the food,” he laughed.

“But to me, it just makes a lot of sense. We have a high rate of loneliness in both settings on campus and in a setting like this. I think it’s just a progressive way to see our students in a different environment and to see our dogs working and doing in a different context outside of UBC.”

Tyler-Binfet added based on the Valentine’s Day success, he imagines they’ll be back at the home.

Geri Eakins has been a volunteer handler since B.A.R.K.’s inception and she said the afternoon was special.

“It’s been amazing today. I can see the smiles and energy and how people just seem to come alive and just telling the stories of when they had their dogs, the particular dogs they had,” she said.

“It’s just amazing to see the energy in here and the aliveness.”

READ MORE: Caring canines wanted: Salmon Arm therapy dog program seeks new recruits

READ MORE: Therapy dog retires from B.C. university

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Everything lost in Keremeos structure fire, says man
Next story
Early morning blaze consumes South Okanagan home

Just Posted

Break-in at West Kelowna car wash causes thousands of dollars in damages

Vandals broke five windows and door at Sonic Wash Express overnight

First presumptive case of coronavirus identified in the Interior Health region

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the interior

Central Okanagan public school issues letter about coronavirus

There is one confirmed presumptive case of the virus in B.C.’s Interior

Lake Country grads collect more than 2,000 items for food bank

Grade 12 students at George Elliot Secondary Student recently held the drive

Update: Southbound Coquihalla single lane re-opens after semi flips

The Merritt to Hope southbound stretch closed after accident around 9 a.m. on long weekend Friday

Okanagan seniors experience puppy love

Missionwood Retirement Resort residents had a special Valentine’s Day

South Okanagan man in desperate need of kidney donor

“Getting a new kidney would give me back my life,” said Ed Warkentin.

UPDATE: Everything lost in Keremeos structure fire, says man

Nav Lasser says he returned from holidays to find the home he was allegedly renting burned down.

Homelessness and drug addiction on topic in North Okanagan

East Hill Talks features street chaplain

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 2

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Break-in at West Kelowna car wash causes thousands of dollars in damages

Vandals broke five windows and door at Sonic Wash Express overnight

Man shot by police at Salmon Arm car wash charged regarding counterfeit currency

Surrey RCMP arrest four suspects in connection with fake U.S. bills, weapons

Penticton cannabis shop open later than permitted

BC Cannabis store open violated city bylaw during first days of operations

Most Read