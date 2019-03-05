Okanagan Roller Derby looking for fresh meat

The new season will begin April 27

Ladies, it’s Roller Derby season.

The Okanagan Roller Derby is looking for fresh meat for its three-month intro course.

The league promises to deliver an adrenaline rush to players while forging friendships.

The Okanagan Roller Derby has been taking over social media to share reasons for playing derby; empowerment, inclusivity, comradery, community, athleticism, friendships and self confidence.

The league, founded in 2008 will kick the season off April 27. Boot camp will take place April 1 at 6:30 p.m. in Stuart Park.

