Okanagan Roller Derby looking for fresh meat

Ladies, it’s Roller Derby season.
The Okanagan Roller Derby is looking for fresh meat for its three-month intro course.
The league promises to deliver an adrenaline rush to players while forging friendships.
The Okanagan Roller Derby has been taking over social media to share reasons for playing derby; empowerment, inclusivity, comradery, community, athleticism, friendships and self confidence.
The final day in our #7reasonstoplayderby series is here and it's a good one….. SELF CONFIDENCE! What are your reasons for playing derby? Our fresh meat info sesh is TONIGHT!!! We can't wait to show you what we're all about! #rollerderby #derbygirls #derbylife #Kelowna #kelownanow #okrd #okanaganrollerderby #getfitandhavefun
The league, founded in 2008 will kick the season off April 27. Boot camp will take place April 1 at 6:30 p.m. in Stuart Park.
