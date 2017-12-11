Okanagan robbery suspect sought

RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery committed Thursday evening in Kelowna.

RCMP responded Dec. 7 at 9:26 p.m., to a report of an armed robbery just committed at the Subway Restaurant located in the 1100 block of Lawrence Avenue in Kelowna.

“Police have learned that a lone male suspect entered the store, produced a gun and demanded money,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

“The suspect fled the store, in a northwest direction, with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

The lone employee was not harmed during the incident. She has since been offered the support of RCMP victim services.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 5-feet-7-inches tall, of slender build, seen wearing dark pants, dark shoes, and a black jacket with the hood over his head.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cst. Steve McBride of the Kelowna RCMP General Investigations Section (GIS) at 250-470-6396. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

