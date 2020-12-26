San Francisco Department of Environment Director Deborah Raphael shoves a Christmas tree into a wood chipper during the 32nd annual "Chipping of the Trees" event at Civic Center Plaza on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Okanagan residents offered Christmas tree chipping

Kelowna, Glenmore, West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country tree drop-off locations open Dec. 26 to Jan. 31

There’s a greener option for residents ready to wrap up Christmas.

The RDCO Waste Reduction Office recommends giving your tree another life by dropping it off at any one of the convenient free Chip It locations. Your tree will then be chipped and composted into a nutrient rich soil enhancer called GlenGrow available at various locations including the Glenmore Landfill.

“Please remove all decorations and tinsel before recycling your tree, plus any plastic bags or other materials used for transporting – all of these interfere with the composting process,” the RDCO said.

If you don’t want to haul your tree to a drop off location, you can also cut it down to size and put the pieces in your yard waste cart for pick up once yard waste collection resumes March 1. Keep in mind the pruning’s’ and branches must not be longer than five centimetres (two incehs) in diameter and less than one meter (three feet) long.

Christmas tree drop-off locations are open Dec. 26 through Jan. 31 unless otherwise noted below.

Kelowna and Area:

  • Ben Lee Park (parking lot at Houghton Road)
  • Lequime Road (at Gordon, behind the Capital News Centre)

(Note: the former drop-off areas at Rowcliffe/Richter and Cook Road are no longer operational)

Glenmore Landfill (Glenmore Road)

Open Monday-Sunday 7:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1

(three tree limit)

West Kelowna and Peachland

Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Center (Asquith Road)

Open Friday-Monday 7:30 a.m. – 3:50 p.m.

Closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

Lake Country

Jack Seaton Park (1950 Camp Rd.)

For more information on tree chipping or holiday recycling, visit rdco.com/recycle, download the free Recycle Coach App (Google Play or App store), email recycle@rdco.com or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250.

