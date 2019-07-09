Okanagan resident has ‘bro moment’ with Sons of Anarchy actor at Kelowna airport

Kelowna airport. Kim Coates.

If you know him as the Sons of Anarchy Vice President? You’re doing something right.

Canadian-American actor, Kim Coates, was last seen this afternoon catching a plane to Vancouver at Kelowna International Airport.

Vernon local Trevor René Martin had the pleasure of running into the film and television series star.

Martin described the encounter as having “a good chat.” He went on to describe Kim Coates as an awesome guy.

But wait, that’s not the end — The encounter didn’t end without a total bro/dude moment.

“We both ride Harley’s.”

