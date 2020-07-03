Donna and Camille Steele of Royal LePage donated more than $2,000 to the North Westside Fire Rescue Fire Department on June 30, 2020. (Facebook)

Okanagan Realtors donate big to North Westside fire department

Two Kelowna-area Realtors made a generous donation to the North Westside Fire Rescue fire station June 30.

Donna and Camille Steele of Royal LePage donated a total of $2,035 to NWFR near Fintry.

“It’s nice to be able to give a contribution to a very hardworking, integrity driven community of volunteers that pledge to keep us safe on a daily basis,” Donna wrote in a social media post.

“A great big huge thanks to our North Westside Fire Department,” she wrote. “You are immensely appreciated.”

