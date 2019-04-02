FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2019, photo a sign is displayed outside a house for sale in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood. A pullback in mortgage rates has helped boost homebuilder stocks this year after a dismal 2018, when the U.S. housing market slowed under the weight of higher borrowing costs, rising prices and a thin supply of homes for sale. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Okanagan real estate market heads into spring

Residential sales rose in March per report from Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board (OMREB)

Houses are taking longer to sell in the Okanagan compared to this time last year.

Residential housing sales from Revelstoke to Peachland saw a 13 per cent decrease from March 2018.

With 545 sales this March, it was an increase from February’s 407 sales, according to a report from OKREB.

According to the report, March was in line with a typical busy spring market with average sale prices of $510,435, which was four per cent above February and two per cent lower than March 2018.

“Interestingly, average days on market, a gauge of how long it takes for homes to sell, rose to 92 days from February’s 88 days and last March’s 79 days,” said OMREB president Marv Beer. “Usually, when activity increases we see the average days’ indicator shorten, yet here we’re seeing the opposite.”

READ MORE: Residential sales in Okanagan fizzle

READ MORE: Real estate consultants predict renting in Kelowna will get easier

The report states that despite a 44 per cent increase in new listings in February, the supply of homes for sale decreased from 12 per cent over the month’s inventory.

“Despite steady increases in new listings over the past several months, housing supply is light as we head into the spring market, which is concerning and points to a problem we’ve been stressing for a while: a generalized lack of housing supply,” said Beer.

“There are troubling trickle-down effects with these one-sided government policies, especially for young families trying to put a roof over their heads.”

READ MORE: Kelowna realtor investigating “earth homes” for the Okanagan

If Millennials, currently the largest first-time home buying group, can’t buy, they will likely stay renting longer, spelling bad news for rental markets already facing plenty of competition for few vacancies. If housing supply stays low, those who still qualify under the new stricter mortgage rules may find increased competition for scarce housing, often a catalyst that drives up pricing, the report said.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s first zero waste grocery store has successful first day

“At the end of the day, the answer likely lies in governments doing things differently and it’s likely a basket of actions to fuel creation of a spectrum of affordable housing to accommodate a range of population requirements,” said Beer in the report.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Retaining wall around popular Kelowna walkway chipping away with rising water
Next story
Controversial Kelowna development plan gets a green light

Just Posted

Kelowna man charged in relation to Rutland gas station armed robberies

Kyle Watts-Watling has been charged with four counts of armed robbery

Okanagan real estate market heads into spring

Residential sales rose in March per report from Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board (OMREB)

Capri-Landmark: The more things change the more they stay the same

“When it was built, people were saying ‘what are they thinking?’

Frolick with the Ogopogo: Downtown Kelowna water park set to reopen

Construction is underway to reopen the park for the upcoming summer

Kidney Walk returns to Kelowna

The fight against kidney disease has three Okanagan events on June 2

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

Beloved South Okanagan bakery has plans to re-open

Community meeting sparked new interest to keep the unique bakery open

RCMP hunt for driver clocked excessively speeding through two B.C. school zones

Witnesses to ‘so dangerous’ driving sought through White Rock

Hirose scores first NHL goal and win for Red Wings

Tie-breaker by former Salmon Arm Silverback against Boston Bruins helps Detroit claim victory

Shuswap firefighters take charge in emergency scenarios

Members of several CSRD firehalls gather for training exercise

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Butts, Wilson-Raybould texts show mounting anger, frustration over shuffle

Butts has submitted text messages to the House of Commons justice committee

Man arrested after alleged sexual assault of another man along B.C. trail

Sexual assault occurred on a Thetis Lake Park trail just after 7 p.m. Monday

Most Read