Okanagan RCMP seek assault suspect

Police release sketch of hooded male suspect in connection with assault at Vernon park Nov. 26, 2020

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have released a forensic artist’s sketch of a hooded male suspect believed to be involved in an assault on a woman walking her dog in Polson Park on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (RCMP photo)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have released a forensic artist’s sketch of a hooded male suspect believed to be involved in an assault on a woman walking her dog in Polson Park on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (RCMP photo)

With the help of a forensic artist, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have released a composite sketch of a male suspect involved in a stranger assault in Polson Park on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the victim was walking her dog on a footpath in Polson Park when she was approached by a man. The man allegedly struck the victim, knocking her to the ground, where he continued to assault her. The victim fought back and was able to fend off the attack causing the suspect to flee the area.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 5-foot-1o, slender build, short or balding hair, no facial hair, with a raspy voice. The suspect had a pale complexion, a gaunt face, and prominent facial bones. He was wearing a grey hoodie and grey sweatpants at the time of the incident.

Investigators are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have given a ride to a person of this description from Vernon to Kamloops in the late afternoon or evening of Nov. 26, 2020.

If you are able to identify the suspect in the sketch or have information related to the incident and have not already spoken to investigators, please contact Const Brian Foster of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Serious Crimes Unit at (250) 545-7171.

RCMP

