Okanagan RCMP not toying around when it comes to impaired drivers

The holiday season is a time for merriment and festivities. It’s also a time for RCMP officers to step up enforcement on our streets and highways.

As the holidays approach, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP will be participating in National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day on Saturday, Dec. 7. Police officers throughout the North Okanagan will be directing their enforcement efforts on road safety, including the apprehension of impaired drivers. There will be increased patrols and checkstops as our officers work to keep our roadways safe.

Motorists are reminded that impaired driving is not limited to alcohol. Using drugs, illegal or prescription, can lead to impairment. If caught driving while under the influence of drugs and narcotics the penalties are the same as driving while impaired by alcohol.

Impaired driving remains one of the top causes of criminal death in British Columbia. RCMP are encouraging the public to call 911 immediately if they suspect an impaired driver. Providing a licence plate number, description of the vehicle and a direction of traffic will assist the police in locating the vehicle.

Please help keep everyone safe this holiday season. Plan ahead and don’t drive impaired.

